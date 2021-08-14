Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.95.

Shares of NPI opened at C$40.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$35.34 and a 1 year high of C$51.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 100.42%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

