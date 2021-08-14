Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ShockWave Medical, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ShockWave Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.57.

Shares of SWAV opened at $186.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -89.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,691 shares of company stock valued at $26,872,055. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

