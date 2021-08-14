Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Agenus Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agenus in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AGEN opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40. Agenus has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth about $7,164,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,291 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in Agenus by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 912,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

