Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

PRTK opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $273.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87.

In related news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 173,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

