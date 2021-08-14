Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

