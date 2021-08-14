Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.