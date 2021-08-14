Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,861,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,774,000 after buying an additional 188,522 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 879,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 113,107 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

