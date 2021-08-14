Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

CTT has been the topic of several other research reports. upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $569.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.42. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

