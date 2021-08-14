Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ChemoCentryx, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChemoCentryx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. ChemoCentryx’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $978.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.