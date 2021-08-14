Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Boosted by Wedbush

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30.

CHMI has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE CHMI opened at $9.11 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

