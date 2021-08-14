Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Epizyme, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Epizyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPZM. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Epizyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

