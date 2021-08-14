Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FedNat Holding Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for FedNat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.88. FedNat has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedNat in the first quarter worth $6,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedNat by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FedNat by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedNat during the first quarter valued at $1,884,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedNat by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

