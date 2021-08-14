Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Decreased by Analyst

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

