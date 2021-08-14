Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Increased by Analyst

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $18.63 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $732.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,778 shares of company stock worth $94,714.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,498,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

