Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Marcus in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MCS opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $477.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 42,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Marcus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Marcus by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 442,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 1,055.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

