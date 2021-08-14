Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Lifted by Taglich Brothers

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Air Industries Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

