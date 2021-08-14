Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Lowered by Analyst

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

