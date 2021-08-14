QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $148.64 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

