Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $100.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.
QLYS opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.21.
In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qualys by 79.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
