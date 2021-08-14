Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $100.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.21.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qualys by 79.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.