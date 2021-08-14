Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$30.97. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.63, with a volume of 411,012 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on QBR.B shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.92.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

