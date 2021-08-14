Quilter (LON:QLT) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 153.10 ($2.00) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22).

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

