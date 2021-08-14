Rainicorn (RAINI) Market Capitalization Hits $12.02 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $123,294.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

