Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,996.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,996 ($26.08) and last traded at GBX 1,920 ($25.08), with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,964 ($25.66).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,891.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

