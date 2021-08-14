Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 348,240 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

