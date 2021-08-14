Raydium Reaches Market Capitalization of $292.33 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $4.98 or 0.00010600 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $292.33 million and $46.41 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 34.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,664,606 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

