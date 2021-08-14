Raymond James Boosts BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $38.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

BRP opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BRP Group has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $35.05.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

