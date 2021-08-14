Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSP. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.25.

WSP Global stock opened at C$159.34 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$82.95 and a 1-year high of C$162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 51.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$145.79.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

