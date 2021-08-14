Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOLD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

