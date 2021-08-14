Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $44,438,000. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

