Raymond James Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$13.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.42% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.32.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$489.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.