Raymond James Lowers Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target to $44.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.39 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $152,944.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,077 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

