Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.53

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.53 and last traded at $138.86, with a volume of 1555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.77.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

