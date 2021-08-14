Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $125,270,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,846. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

