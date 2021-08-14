Realio Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $266,264.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Realio Network has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00003117 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and $266,264.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00135493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00155064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,292.25 or 0.99672749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00873134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.