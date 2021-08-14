Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDFN. Wedbush dropped their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Redfin stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,335.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $895,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,404. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

