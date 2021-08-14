RedFOX Labs Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 101.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $111.75 million and $3.18 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00312720 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00149329 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00155872 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009134 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

