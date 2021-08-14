Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 239.42% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. Reed’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ REED traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,301. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

