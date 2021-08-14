Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.740-$3.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.22. The company had a trading volume of 348,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.25.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.