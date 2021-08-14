Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 10,000 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $566,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $857,400.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05.

Shares of RM stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $60.45.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

