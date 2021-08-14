Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.76. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $5,522,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

