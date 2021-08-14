Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Get Relx alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Relx by 68.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 14.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relx (RELX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.