Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CAE Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.73, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in CAE in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.