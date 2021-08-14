Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CG. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.84.

TSE CG opened at C$9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.75. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$17.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -9.75%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.