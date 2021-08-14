Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for LifeStance Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16).

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

