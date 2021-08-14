Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hydro One Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.40.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$31.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$31.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

