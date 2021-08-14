Reviewing Stryve Foods (SNAX) and Its Peers

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Stryve Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors 4.64% 10.29% 4.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stryve Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods Competitors 351 1218 1240 33 2.34

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Stryve Foods’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -49.14 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 3.65

Stryve Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stryve Foods competitors beat Stryve Foods on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

