Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%.

Shares of RVMD traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 833,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

