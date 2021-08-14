RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIOCF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.81.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.7624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.22%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

