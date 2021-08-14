Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

