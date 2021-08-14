Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

